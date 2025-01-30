Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Purchased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIT. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,448,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 129,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,819 shares in the last quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA LIT opened at $40.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.31. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.12.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

