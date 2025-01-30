Goodwin (LON:GDWN) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7,288.16 ($90.74) and traded as high as GBX 7,560 ($94.12). Goodwin shares last traded at GBX 7,300 ($90.89), with a volume of 1,199 shares changing hands.

Goodwin Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7,288.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7,264.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £548.23 million, a PE ratio of 3,258.93 and a beta of 0.54.

Goodwin (LON:GDWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported GBX 150.91 ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Goodwin had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 8.84%.

Goodwin Increases Dividend

About Goodwin

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 66.50 ($0.83) per share. This is a boost from Goodwin’s previous dividend of $57.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. Goodwin’s payout ratio is presently 5,937.50%.

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check valves, axial nozzle check valves and axial piston control, and isolation valves for large construction projects, including the construction of naval vessels, nuclear waste treatment, nuclear power generation, liquefied natural gas, gas, oil, petrochemical, mining, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar surveillance systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and coastal border security agencies.

