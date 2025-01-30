Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,062.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $214,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 104.3% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 124,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,184,000 after purchasing an additional 63,571 shares during the last quarter. Farmers National Bank raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 70,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,241,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.78.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $266.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $750.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.56 and a 200-day moving average of $227.36. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $171.43 and a one year high of $270.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.