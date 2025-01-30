HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $155.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FNV. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $137.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $142.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $130.90 on Tuesday. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of $103.64 and a twelve month high of $137.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.89 and a 200-day moving average of $124.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of -41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.72.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.03). Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 55.28%. The business had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 3,333.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

