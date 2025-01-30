Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Hurco Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

HURC opened at $21.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.46. Hurco Companies has a twelve month low of $14.82 and a twelve month high of $28.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.43.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.78%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hurco Companies stock. George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its stake in shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HURC Free Report ) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,314 shares during the quarter. Hurco Companies comprises about 0.1% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. George Kaiser Family Foundation owned approximately 0.38% of Hurco Companies worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. Its principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

