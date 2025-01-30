Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
Hurco Companies Stock Up 0.2 %
HURC opened at $21.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.46. Hurco Companies has a twelve month low of $14.82 and a twelve month high of $28.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.43.
Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.78%.
Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. Its principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.
