IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stake Raised by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $435.00 target price (down previously from $520.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised IDEXX Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.44, for a total value of $144,631.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 905 shares in the company, valued at $380,498.20. The trade was a 27.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 0.2 %

IDXX stock opened at $418.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.36. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $398.50 and a twelve month high of $583.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $423.92 and a 200-day moving average of $455.05.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.11. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $975.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.