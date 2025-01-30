IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.14% of IES worth $5,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Andina Capital Management LLC increased its position in IES by 4.0% during the third quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in IES by 17.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in IES by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in IES by 6.3% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in IES during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at IES

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 12,389 shares of IES stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.37, for a total transaction of $3,188,556.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,958,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,820,492,093. The trade was a 0.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mary K. Newman sold 2,500 shares of IES stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.23, for a total transaction of $715,575.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,286 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,001.78. This trade represents a 12.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,359 shares of company stock valued at $7,341,029 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of IES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

IES Stock Up 1.1 %

IES stock opened at $215.53 on Thursday. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.89 and a 52-week high of $320.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $246.36 and a 200-day moving average of $211.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.52.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

See Also

