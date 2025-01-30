Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Position Trimmed by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IIPR. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter worth $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3,130.8% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 75.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 46.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Monday, December 16th. Compass Point downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. BTIG Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Down 2.6 %

IIPR opened at $66.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 11.53 and a quick ratio of 11.53. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.45 and a fifty-two week high of $138.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.78 and a 200-day moving average of $109.85.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $76.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.30 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 52.51% and a return on equity of 8.44%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 135.23%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.