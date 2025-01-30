Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RWJ. SK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,518,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,741,000. Valued Retirements Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,219,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,909,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,004,000 after acquiring an additional 91,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 128,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after acquiring an additional 79,485 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWJ opened at $47.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.92.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

