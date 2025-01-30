Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Bought by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GSY. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $50.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.13. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1 year low of $49.75 and a 1 year high of $50.37.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.