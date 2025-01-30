iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Acquired by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USRT. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 297,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,037,000 after purchasing an additional 58,534 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $660,000. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $57.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $49.12 and a twelve month high of $63.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.30.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

