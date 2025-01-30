iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Stock Holdings Increased by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 81.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,293 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,510,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,182,000 after purchasing an additional 21,656 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $9,431,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 476,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after acquiring an additional 40,852 shares during the period. Florin Court Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,201,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,407,000.

NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $11.21 on Thursday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $10.97 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.1142 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

