iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $527,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 13,761 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,089,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,030,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

EEM opened at $42.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.69 and its 200-day moving average is $43.46. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

