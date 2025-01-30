iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF stock opened at $148.92 on Thursday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a twelve month low of $117.62 and a twelve month high of $150.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.37.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

