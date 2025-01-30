Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 62,427 Shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA – Free Report) by 299.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,427 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.54% of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OUSA. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $273,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 39.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 448,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,805,000 after purchasing an additional 209,056 shares during the last quarter.

Get ALPS O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF alerts:

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Stock Up 3.6 %

BATS OUSA opened at $54.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.13. The company has a market capitalization of $833.76 million, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.75.

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Profile

The ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the O’Shares US Quality Dividend index. The fund selects and weights large-cap US stocks based on four factors: high quality, low volatility, high dividend yield, and dividend quality. OUSA was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by ALPS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.