Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,265 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.25% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $4,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 0.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 129.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,948 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,296 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $4,559,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 877 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $51.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.51. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.80. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $48.81 and a twelve month high of $85.87.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $212.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.49 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is currently 75.38%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

