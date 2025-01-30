Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $4.57 Million Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $4,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,956,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,155,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,583 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,654,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,377,000 after purchasing an additional 830,713 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 647.7% during the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 843,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,508,000 after purchasing an additional 730,361 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 139.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 402,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,051,000 after purchasing an additional 234,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 57.0% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 597,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,320,000 after purchasing an additional 216,727 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $34.44 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.