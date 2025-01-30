Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 21,145 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,145 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.17% of Hercules Capital worth $5,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 433,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 62,826 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 13,765 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 511.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 53,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 44,386 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 406,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,993,000 after purchasing an additional 34,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 387,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 84,780 shares during the last quarter. 19.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hercules Capital Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE HTGC opened at $20.73 on Thursday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.72 and a 1-year high of $21.78. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 65.07% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $125.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.50 to $21.50 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

