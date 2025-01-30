Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target to $47.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 18.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.42.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $57.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.62. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.71 and a 1 year high of $69.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ES. Castellan Group purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $3,563,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 111,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,611 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 22,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

