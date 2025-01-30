Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target to $17.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 81.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Sunrun from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sunrun from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Sunrun from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $7.78 price target on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.36.

RUN opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $22.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.42.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.21). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $537.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 3,734 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $41,746.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 257,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,884,093.42. The trade was a 1.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $471,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,041,753 shares in the company, valued at $9,813,313.26. This represents a 4.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 164,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,147. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Sunrun in the third quarter valued at $76,152,000. Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its position in Sunrun by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 11,750,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $139,355,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Sunrun by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,430,327 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,952,000 after buying an additional 1,562,163 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Sunrun by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,515,302 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,426,000 after buying an additional 1,337,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Sunrun by 207.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,375,584 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,843,000 after buying an additional 927,947 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

