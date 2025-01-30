JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Fifth Third Bancorp’s 9th Largest Position

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,201,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,490 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.9% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.08% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $527,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,062.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 124,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,184,000 after buying an additional 63,571 shares during the last quarter. Farmers National Bank grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 70,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,241,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $399,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $266.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.36. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $171.43 and a 52 week high of $270.68. The stock has a market cap of $750.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JPM. Barclays boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

