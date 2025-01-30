JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 21,945 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) by 24.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,945 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 8.1% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,044,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,938,000 after buying an additional 153,180 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,938,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,290 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 387.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 175,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 139,842 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Prospect Capital by 344.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 933,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 722,925 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 101.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,721 shares during the period. 9.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prospect Capital Price Performance

PSEC stock opened at $4.25 on Thursday. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $6.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $196.31 million during the quarter. Prospect Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 2.23%.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.71%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is -207.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO M Grier Eliasek bought 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.81 per share, with a total value of $1,010,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,131,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,250,735.30. The trade was a 10.93 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John F. Barry acquired 2,000,000 shares of Prospect Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $8,580,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 79,477,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,958,685.21. This represents a 2.58 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,273,173 shares of company stock worth $23,701,420 over the last quarter. 27.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Prospect Capital Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

