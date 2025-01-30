JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 9,106 Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,106 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 15.0% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 18,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 13.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares during the period. 272 Capital LP increased its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 141.6% in the third quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 91,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 53,774 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 48,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Magnachip Semiconductor Stock Performance

MX stock opened at $4.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $6.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average is $4.46. The company has a market cap of $151.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.64.

Magnachip Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, computing, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, monitors, notebook PCs, tablet PC and TVs applied with liquid crystal display, organic light emitting diodes (OLED), and micro light emitting diode (Micro LED) panel.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.