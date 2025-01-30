Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.31 and traded as high as $45.24. Kuraray shares last traded at $44.80, with a volume of 2,810 shares trading hands.

Kuraray Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About Kuraray

(Get Free Report)

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of resins, chemicals, fibers, activated carbon, and high-performance membranes and systems worldwide. The Vinyl Acetate segment manufactures and markets functional resins and films, including PVA, PVB and EVAL. The Isoprene segment engages in the manufacture and marketing of SEPTON thermoplastic elastomer, isoprene-related products, and GENESTAR.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kuraray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuraray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.