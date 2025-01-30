Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Bought by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 444.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $125.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $102.10 and a one year high of $139.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.73). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $564.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LAMR

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.