Legacy Financial Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 392 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 83,468 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $48,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the period. OLIO Financial Planning acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $319,000. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 3,036 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 17,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,512,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 769 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.59, for a total value of $259,194.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,954,832.58. This represents a 2.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 35,921 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.57, for a total transaction of $24,195,307.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 661,312 shares of company stock valued at $407,377,422 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on META shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $583.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $655.41.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $676.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $608.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $563.58. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $387.10 and a 52 week high of $682.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 35.60% and a net margin of 35.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 22.96 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.42%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.