Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.69 and traded as high as $6.84. Liberty Latin America shares last traded at $6.67, with a volume of 257,872 shares traded.

Liberty Latin America Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($2.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 27.22% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Latin America

In related news, Director Brendan J. Paddick purchased 5,053 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $35,017.29. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,343,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,307,135.53. This trade represents a 0.38 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased 156,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,886 over the last ninety days. 11.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 6,999 shares during the last quarter. 18.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Latin America

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.