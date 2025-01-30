LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 47.84% from the company’s previous close.

LIVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of LivaNova from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LivaNova has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $50.73 on Tuesday. LivaNova has a 52-week low of $43.15 and a 52-week high of $64.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

In other LivaNova news, Director Francesco Bianchi sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $63,737.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,546.78. This represents a 14.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in LivaNova in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

