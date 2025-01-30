Logility Supply Chain Solutions (NASDAQ:LGTY) Stock Rating Lowered by Maxim Group

Logility Supply Chain Solutions (NASDAQ:LGTY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, B. Riley lowered Logility Supply Chain Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Logility Supply Chain Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Logility Supply Chain Solutions

Logility Supply Chain Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LGTY opened at $14.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.20. Logility Supply Chain Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $14.19. The firm has a market cap of $475.90 million, a PE ratio of 74.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Logility Supply Chain Solutions (NASDAQ:LGTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Logility Supply Chain Solutions had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 7.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Logility Supply Chain Solutions will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Logility Supply Chain Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Logility Supply Chain Solutions Inc is a provider of AI-first supply chain management solutions engineered to help organizations build sustainable digital supply chains. Logility Supply Chain Solutions Inc, formerly known as American Software Inc, is based in ATLANTA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Logility Supply Chain Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logility Supply Chain Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.