L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCYGet Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.51 and traded as high as $74.67. L’Oréal shares last traded at $74.03, with a volume of 110,754 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on LRLCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of L’Oréal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. DZ Bank lowered shares of L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

L’Oréal Trading Down 2.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.01.

L’Oréal Company Profile

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Dermatological Beauty. It offers skincare, make-up, hair colourants, haircare, perfumes, and hygiene products.

