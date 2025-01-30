L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.51 and traded as high as $74.67. L’Oréal shares last traded at $74.03, with a volume of 110,754 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have commented on LRLCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of L’Oréal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. DZ Bank lowered shares of L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LRLCY
L’Oréal Trading Down 2.8 %
L’Oréal Company Profile
L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Dermatological Beauty. It offers skincare, make-up, hair colourants, haircare, perfumes, and hygiene products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than L’Oréal
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- How to Short Sell Stocks Like a Pro: Strategies and Tips
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 3 Steel Stocks Soaring After Tariff Announcements
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Top Analysts’ Picks for 2025: 3 of Morgan Stanley’s Favorites
Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.