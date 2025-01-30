Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGY. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 64.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 62.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 36.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MGY opened at $24.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.51. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $29.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $333.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.45 million. Equities analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.