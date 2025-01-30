Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Stock Position Boosted by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in Markel Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 6,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Markel Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Markel Group by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,804.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,745.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,636.77. The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.78. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,342.66 and a 12-month high of $1,842.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $17.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.97 by ($4.63). Markel Group had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Equities analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 86.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MKL shares. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Markel Group from $1,700.00 to $1,675.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,626.83.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

