Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Acquired by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Matson were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MATX. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the third quarter valued at $50,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Matson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Matson by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Matson by 1,661.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Matson by 80.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MATX. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Matson in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research cut Matson from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

NYSE MATX opened at $139.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.50 and a 12 month high of $169.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.47.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $962.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.73 million. Matson had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.31%.

In other news, SVP John Warren Sullivan sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total transaction of $124,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,297.50. This trade represents a 5.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Leonard P. Isotoff sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total value of $79,339.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,254 shares in the company, valued at $686,000.04. This trade represents a 10.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,646 shares of company stock valued at $1,578,768. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

