McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MUX)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.81 and traded as high as C$11.88. McEwen Mining shares last traded at C$11.88, with a volume of 17,507 shares.

McEwen Mining Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. The stock has a market cap of C$629.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$11.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.43.

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.10). McEwen Mining had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 46.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that McEwen Mining Inc will post 0.0677185 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

