Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.32 and traded as low as C$0.31. Mega Uranium shares last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 543,156 shares trading hands.

Mega Uranium Trading Up 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 11.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$115.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.32.

Mega Uranium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mega Uranium Ltd., a uranium mining and investment company, explores for uranium prospective properties primarily in Australia and Canada. The company holds interest in the Georgetown project located in Queensland, Australia; and Redport project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mega Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mega Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.