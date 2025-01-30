Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.58 and traded as low as $2.06. Meyer Burger Technology shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

Meyer Burger Technology Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.58.

Meyer Burger Technology Company Profile

Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, produces and sells solar cells and modules. The company operates through Modules, Photovoltaics, and Specialized Technologies segments. It offers the products based on proprietary Heterojunction/SmartWire technologies. In addition, the company provides balcony power plants and solar roof tiles.

