Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,540 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.8% during the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 14,668 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,312,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,962 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 16,838 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,384,547 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,004,673,000 after buying an additional 31,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Microsoft by 15.2% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 662,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $284,859,000 after buying an additional 87,434 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT stock opened at $442.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $432.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $425.03. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $385.58 and a 52 week high of $468.35.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 35.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $515.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $509.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $512.66.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.00, for a total value of $10,425,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,911,598. This trade represents a 17.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total value of $1,118,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,080,578.32. This trade represents a 4.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,200 shares of company stock worth $17,383,892. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

