Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Price Target Raised to $227.00 at Robert W. Baird

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $157.00 to $227.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MIDD. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Middleby from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Middleby in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Middleby from $155.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.67.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $170.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.61. Middleby has a 52 week low of $118.41 and a 52 week high of $177.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.34.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $942.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.60 million. Middleby had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Middleby will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 533.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 8,714 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 71,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 142,460.0% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Middleby in the third quarter worth about $2,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

