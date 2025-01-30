Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $39.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 86.73% from the company’s current price.

MEG has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Montrose Environmental Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.60.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MEG

Montrose Environmental Group Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Montrose Environmental Group

NYSE MEG opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $716.41 million, a PE ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.70. Montrose Environmental Group has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $49.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.