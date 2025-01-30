Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Expectations for International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Stock Price

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $222.00 to $217.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.29% from the company’s current price.

IBM has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. DZ Bank lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.40.

NYSE IBM opened at $229.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.44. International Business Machines has a twelve month low of $162.62 and a twelve month high of $239.35. The stock has a market cap of $211.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 40.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $774,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,928. This trade represents a 12.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $2,739,000. MGB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Howard Bailey Securities LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Howard Bailey Securities LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in International Business Machines by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

