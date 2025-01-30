Morgan Stanley Lowers Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $113.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $113.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Melius Research raised Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $91.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.60.

Shares of MRVL opened at $106.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.82, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.99. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $127.48.

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.40, for a total transaction of $746,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,685,016.40. This trade represents a 6.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total transaction of $133,710.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,180,768.54. This trade represents a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,755 shares of company stock worth $4,361,430 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 18,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schear Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 28,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

