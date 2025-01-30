MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Bought by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 441 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $870,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in MSCI by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in MSCI by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in MSCI by 511.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $612.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,777,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,456,251.20. This trade represents a 0.89 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MSCI from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on MSCI from $695.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $690.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $649.85.

MSCI Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $594.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $606.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $581.42. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $439.95 and a 12-month high of $642.45.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.22. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 162.06% and a net margin of 43.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

