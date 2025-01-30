Murray International (LON:MYI) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Murray International (LON:MYI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 258.18 ($3.21) and traded as high as GBX 267.69 ($3.33). Murray International shares last traded at GBX 266 ($3.31), with a volume of 568,057 shares.

Murray International Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 258.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 254.66. The firm has a market cap of £1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 887.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48.

Murray International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. Murray International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,000.00%.

Murray International Company Profile

