Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HLI. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 21,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HLI opened at $180.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 0.69. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.28 and a 1-year high of $192.10.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 15.77%. On average, research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 43.51%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HLI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $172.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.40.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

