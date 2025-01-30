Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,380 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOV. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Movado Group by 393.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Movado Group in the third quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Movado Group during the third quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BWS Financial began coverage on Movado Group in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Movado Group Price Performance

Shares of MOV stock opened at $19.92 on Thursday. Movado Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $29.45. The company has a market capitalization of $440.98 million, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.81.

Movado Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Movado Group’s payout ratio is 134.62%.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

See Also

