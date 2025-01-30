NRx Pharmaceuticals’ (NRXP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded NRx Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on NRx Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

Shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $7.33. The stock has a market cap of $37.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average is $1.93.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan C. Javitt acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 84,634 shares in the company, valued at $99,021.78. This represents a 89.62 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 142,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 1.33% of NRx Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 4.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including suicidal depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and chronic pain. Its products include NRX-101 (D-cycloserine/Lurasidone), an oral, fixed dosed combination of D-cycloserine and lurasidone that earned food and drug administration-designated breakthrough therapy for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression; and NRX-100 (ketamine), which has been awarded FDA fast track designation for the treatment of severe bipolar depression with acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

