NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Cullen Investment Group LTD.

Cullen Investment Group LTD. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.2% of Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Phillip Securities restated an “accumulate” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NVIDIA from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.23.

Shares of NVDA opened at $123.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.91 and a 200 day moving average of $129.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.57%.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at $589,726,376.80. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

