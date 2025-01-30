NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.1% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $26,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 503,974 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $67,679,000 after purchasing an additional 109,811 shares in the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,087 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,518,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 18,996 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in NVIDIA by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 122,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after buying an additional 6,946 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $123.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.58, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $153.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.44.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company’s revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on NVIDIA from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $9,027,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,351,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,802,848.80. The trade was a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,764. This represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

