Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 206,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,455,000 after acquiring an additional 86,000 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 9,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

Old Republic International stock opened at $36.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.54. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $27.19 and a 52 week high of $39.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 11.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ORI shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Old Republic International from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

