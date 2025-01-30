OLIO Financial Planning Cuts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

OLIO Financial Planning lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 642 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings in Tesla were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Tesla by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $389.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.60, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.30. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $197.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Tesla from $298.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.84.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 60,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $15,138,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,563,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,164,540.60. This trade represents a 3.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total value of $2,894,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,063,565.40. This represents a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 617,886 shares of company stock valued at $212,451,751. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

